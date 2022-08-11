Norwegian shipyard to retrofit two PSVs for deep waters off Brazil

August 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazilian shipowner Oceanica has awarded Green Yard Kleven in Norway with a contract to retrofit two platform supply vessels (PSVs) for operations with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and offshore crane.

Source: Green Yard Kleven

Oceanica recently purchased the vessels which have Marin Teknikk design MT6009. One is already at Green Yard Kleven and the other will arrive at the shipyard these days.

After the conversion, the vessels will operate in deep waters offshore Brazil.

The contract was drawn up in close collaboration with Marin Teknikk, which will work with design and engineering on the retrofit project.

According to Green Yard Kleven, the equipment will be reused in the project, the offshore cranes are used and will be rebuilt to the current specification and to the right delivery time.

“There are many advantages to rebuilding existing vessels, using recycled material, and reusing equipment for the conversions. This will save resources and reduce both costs, emissions, and the amount of waste. Without compromising quality,” said Karl Johan Barstad, sales manager Retrofit at Green Yard Kleven.

Work will start immediately and is scheduled to be completed towards the end of the year.

“This was good news for us. The assignment increases our order reserve, although we still have the capacity to take on more projects. We are grateful for the trust and the assignment and we look forward to the collaboration with all partners involved,” Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard Kleven, said.

Oceanica recently took delivery of two work-class ROVs from Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to support inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) activities at Petrobras’ oil fields.

The 3,000-meter rated compact 200HP vehicles were supplied with active heave compensated Dynacon launch and recovery systems, as well as associated surface power and control installations.

