Oceanica buys two work-class ROVs to support Petrobras’ projects

June 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazil’s Oceanica Engenharia e Consultoria has taken delivery of two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to support inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) activities at Petrobras’ oil fields.

Source: FET

FET manufactured the systems at its UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and delivered to Oceainica in the first half of this year.

According to FET, the two Perry XLX-C work-class ROVs were designed to deliver high performance in challenging subsea environments and will support Oceanica’s deepwater intervention operations.

The 3,000-meter rated compact 200HP vehicles were supplied with an active heave compensated Dynacon launch and recovery systems, as well as associated surface power and control installations.

These new orders follow the integration of a Perry XLX delivered to Oceanica in 2020, which marked the first time the Rio De Janeiro-based company added a work-class ROV to its fleet.

“We are very pleased that Oceanica has returned to purchase an additional two work-class ROVs from FET to increase its fleet following the successful sea trails of the initial XLX asset for a Petrobras project,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s vice president – subsea vehicles.

“These work-class ROVs are ideally suited to the deep and ultra-deep waters found offshore Brazil and can provide the required operational resilience, reliability, and performance standards expected in such a safety-critical sector. I’m also very proud that our team’s flexibility has ensured the sea trials could progress despite obstacles presented by global coronavirus restrictions.”

