Norwegians and Japanese ink offshore wind MoU

November 17, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The Japanese Kiso-Jiban Consultants (KJC) and the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offshore wind energy in Japan.

The two parties plan to jointly undertake work related to geotechnical investigations, site characterization and foundation design, as well as collaborate on research activities in the field of offshore geohazard assessment.

KJC will contribute with the know-how of site-specific conditions and practices related to offshore geophysical and geotechnical investigations in Japan, and subsequent evaluations related to offshore wind farms.

NGI will provide knowledge related to scoping and planning site investigations, design of foundations and anchors and experience related to the installation and performance of fixed and floating structures, in addition to competence related to seismic/geohazard assessment for offshore wind farms outside of Japan.

KJC’s President Yoshiyuki Yagiura and the NGI Managing Director of Perth office Noel Boylan signed the agreement remotely due to the pandemic.