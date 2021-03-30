Norwegians launch zero-emission short-sea JV

March 30, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image credit: Viridis Bulk Carriers

Norwegian shipping consultancy Amon Maritime has set up a joint venture with compatriot shipowners Navigare Shipping & Logistics and AS Mosvolds Rederi named Viridis Bulk Carriers.

The company will specialize in short-sea shipping, powering its ships by green and blue ammonia.

“We are launching a fleet of innovative ships to provide short sea bulk logistics without emissions of CO 2 – leading the green shift in shipping,” the company says on its website.

“Reciprocating engines will burn ammonia to generate propulsive power, and an exhaust gas after treatment system optimized for ammonia will eliminate any byproducts, ensuring that we do not replace CO 2 emissions with other harmful pollutants.”

The short sea shipping company said it was planning a range of different configurations of the flexible design to meet charterers’ requirements:

As disclosed, the JV is in discussions with a number of shipyards for placing orders for a series of vessels planned for deliveries 2024-2025.

Viridis Bulk Carriers said that initially, zero carbon ammonia will be offered at a cost premium compared to MGO and other conventional marine fuels. In time, the company expects zero carbon ammonia to compete successfully on cost.

Furthermore, Viridis Bulk Carriers added that the ships will also be fitted with batteries and shore power connection, constituting an ammonia-electric hybrid power system, enabling silent maneuvering and cargo operations. The short sea bulk carriers will have a range capacity exceeding 3, 000 nautical miles.