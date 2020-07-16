Nova Innovation in second WES contract win for subsea electrical connector

Tidal energy company Nova Innovation has received a second contract with Wave Energy Scotland (WES) to deliver its subsea electrical connector.

Nova’s MECmate product, a connector linking subsea cables and/or devices, is tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the marine energy environment.

The technology was among three others that secured WES funding of £1.4 million aimed to cut wave power costs.

Nova Innovation engineering director Gary Connor said, “We are delighted to work with Wave Energy Scotland to deliver a subsea electrical connector to be used by clients in marine energy, floating offshore wind, oil & gas, and aquaculture.

“As a marine energy developer ourselves, we know the critical importance and value of having a robust and cost-effective solution for the maritime economy.”

Nova’s new wet-mate connector will enable subsea electrical connections to be made quickly and cost-effectively in a wide range of sea conditions. It builds on Nova’s existing connector, used in all three of Nova’s turbines in the Shetland Tidal Array, which has proven 100% reliable through tens of thousands of operating hours.

Tim Hurst, managing director of WES said, “Connecting and disconnecting devices quickly and remotely will increase safety in offshore operations, and the wider potential for these technologies is significant across offshore and subsea applications.”

This contract award follows the successful delivery by Nova of its previous project with WES.