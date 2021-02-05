Novacavi cable solution for eco-sustainable reuse of offshore platforms

February 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Italian cabling specialist Novacavi has recently made its own technological-productive contribution to the mineral growth test started for the platform protection from corrosion and to favour colonisation by marine organisms on the ENI Viviana 1 platform.

Viviana is a monotubular structure, located about 9 kilometres away from the Abruzzo coast.

Specifically, Novacavi took part in the so-called PlaCE project that involves the eco-sustainable reuse of offshore platforms.

PlaCE

The phenomenon of mineral deposition, in addition to contributing to the protection of offshore structures from corrosion, constitutes a substrate (essentially of calcium carbonate) highly colonizable by marine organisms .

This technology has already delivered for coral reef restoration and for the construction of artificial reefs, thanks to the application of low voltage current to submerged structures.

The experimental setup of mineral growth in fact involves the construction of two identical steel structures, one of which is electrified, and immersed in the sea at a depth of about 20 meters. The non-electrified structure will have the purpose of electric “white”. It will also allow structure observation not subject to mineral growth but still potentially affected by the chemical-physical effects of the sea depths.

Novacavi has designed and provided an ad hoc solution to connect and make efficient the electrified growth structure.

As integral part of the solution, the 2XM518 cable, its water blocked low voltage underwater cable with high resistance to breakage and dynamic stresses due to constant immersion in water.

“Novacavi is pleased to have contributed to the development of innovative strategies and technologies for the decommissioning and possible reuse of offshore platforms, which combine industrial needs with the protection of the marine environment.”