NSB Group develops new eco-ship design

August 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

German shipping company NSB Group has introduced a new concept of a fully liquified natural gas (LNG)-operated 3500 TEU container vessel with an increased reefer container intake of about 940 FEU.

According to the company, reducing gas consumption and the emission of greenhouse gases was the focus of this concept.

The deckhouse on the forecastle deck was designed to optimize the container capacity and separate the accommodation from the IMO Type C LNG Tanks.

Furthermore, it will be carrying gas for about 5000 nautical miles under full reefer load, on the poop deck.

The vessel will also feature an MGO tank which will be used as a backup in case of LNG shortage.

“A modern dual fuel, 2-stroke, slow speed, single-acting Main Engine with Waste Heat Recovery System and a battery system for peak shaving combined with a Shore Power Connection propel the vessel into a green future,” NSB Group noted.

NSB Group is currently managing a fleet of 58 with an overall capacity of 3,179,893 TEU.

The fleet includes containerships between 1000 TEU and 11,000 TEU, tankers between 37,000 DWT and 105,000 DWT and bulk carriers.