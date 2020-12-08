NSB teams up with STX Engine on providing maritime service

December 8, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Germany-based shipping company NSB Group and Korean engine manufacturer STX Engine have signed a cooperation agreement to offer a jointly developed technical service.

As explained, the aim of the cooperation is to make the overhauls of auxiliary engines onboard vessels ‘cheaper and faster’.

The agreement between the NSB Group and STX Engine is said to be an important step in the collaboration between the two companies.

“Korea is of special importance for the NSB Group. The majority of our fleet was built there and furthermore, our first foreign subsidiary was opened in Korea. We are happy to have strengthened our … partnership with STX Engine and to have expanded our product range as maritime service providers jointly,” Tim Ponath, Chief Executive Officer of Reederei NSB, commented.

“I am convinced that this cooperation agreement is a meaningful milestone for both companies on their common path. It creates a strong foundation for our partnership to further expand our cooperation,” J.G. Kim, Managing Director of the Service Department of STX Engine, said.

In a first step, the duo is offering a new service for the overhaul of auxiliary engines. The necessary coordination of technicians, tools and spare parts is described as time-consuming, while the work itself is associated with high costs.

“We have tackled this problem together with STX Engine. By accelerating processes and highly qualified reconditioning of parts on shore, we are creating a faster and more cost-effective service,” Thomas Baek, Managing Director of Asia Marine Busan (AMB) – Member of the NSB Group, said.