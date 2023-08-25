NTS delivers 6th eco-friendly tanker to CDB Leasing

August 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

New Times Shipbuilding Co. (NTS) has delivered the sixth in a series of ten new eco-friendly tankers to Hong Kong-based leasing major China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing).

CCS

As disclosed, the delivery and naming ceremony took place at the company’s yard on 15 August. The 50,000 dwt tanker was named CL MARGUERITE DURAS.

The chemical/oil tanker has a length of 183.24 meters, a breadth of 32.20 meters, a depth of 19.10 meters and a scantling draft of 13.30 meters. The vessel is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).

According to the company, the Attained Energy Efficiency Design Index（Attained EEDI） was reduced by 32% compared to reference line value by means of continuous line shape optimization.

Credit: CCS

The ship adopts a flexible and efficient loading design, and 20 cargo oil tanks are provided with individual submerged type cargo oil pumps for simultaneous operation of 8 pumps, with the maximum loading or unloading rate of 3000 cbm/h.

The main engine and auxiliary diesel engines adopt Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology to reduce NOx through reducing agents.

Furthermore, the fuel system is designed according to the SOx emission control zone requirements so that the ship can meet the SOx and NOx emission control requirements introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

To remind, in June 2021 CDB Leasing ordered ten MR product tankers from NTS. The deal worth $383.8 million was financed from the company’s own funds and/or commercial bank loans.

CDB Leasing also said the tankers will be chartered to an unnamed company via an operating lease agreement at floating rates.