Nuvve, Maine Maritime Academy team up on ‘vessel-to-grid’ solution

August 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

California-based cleantech company Nuvve Holding Corp and Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a framework of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) clean-energy solutions across a myriad of maritime applications.

Illustration. Image by Navingo

With MMA’s concerted efforts in engineering and technology for maritime applications, the collaboration is said to be a perfect fit for Nuvve’s efforts to expand its technology into nautical applications.

Nuvve is focused on commercially deploying its patented vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which aggregates stored energy from electric vehicle (EV) batteries and forms virtual power plants that can add capacity to the grid and perform services that help stabilize the grid and prevent blackouts.

“The Center for Maritime V2G established by Nuvve and MMA will serve as an operational maritime V2G hub to demonstrate the application of Nuvve’s V2G technology in maritime use cases at ports, islands and waterways,” Ted Smith, president and Chief Operating Officer of Nuvve, explained.

“Integrating Nuvve’s patented V2G technology into maritime infrastructure enables electrified transportation – including marine vessels – to become valuable grid resources.”

As disclosed, MMA will expand its current academic and certification programs to include delivery of workforce training in V2G-related data science, operations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. This will also include interoperability qualification, which is critical to test and qualify combinations of vehicles/vessels/stationary storage and charging stations with Nuvve’s V2G platform.

“The programs developed through this strategic collaboration will allow Nuvve to dive deeper into the use of maritime V2G, while also developing cybersecurity risk management and AI tools specifically for maritime industry projects and applications,” Gregory Poilasne, co-founder and CEO of Nuvve, said.

“This ‘vessel-to-grid’ solution can impact a variety of maritime use cases, where ships and other vessels can store and give energy back to grids via ports, islands and waterways.”

