NYK boosts fleet with new LNG-powered PCTC

November 10, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha has taken delivery of Sweet Pea Leader, the latest LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), at Tadotsu Shipyard, part of Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

Ordered from Nihon Shipyard, the 77,644 GT vessel is NYK’s seventh LNG-fueled PCTC. Flying the flag of Liberia, Sweet Pea Leader features a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 38 meters. It is capable of transporting more than 7,000 units (standard vehicle equivalent) per voyage.

The company set a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s oceangoing businesses. NYK is positioning LNG fuel as one of the bridge solutions until future zero-emission ships are realized and plans to take delivery of a total of 20 new LNG-fueled car carriers by 2028. As soon as technological innovation progresses, NYK aims to switch to zero-emission vessels utilizing low-emission marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia.

The Japanese company has established “Sail GREEN” as the company’s brand to emphasize NYK’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport. The completion of this vessel is an initiative of that brand, according to the company.

Last month, Sumire Leader, NYK’s sixth new LNG-fuelled PCTC, started transportation service for Mazda Motor Corporation. The vessel is the last of four identical LNG-fueled PCTCs delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co.