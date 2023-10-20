NYK’s 6th LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier starts operations

October 20, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

NYK’s sixth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier, Sumire Leader, has started its transportation service for Mazda Motor Corporation, arriving at the port of Hiroshima on Oct 17 and the port of Nakanoseki on Oct 18.

Image credit NYK

This vessel is the last of four LNG-fueled PCTCs delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co.

Sumire Leader will transport finished vehicles, including those made by Mazda Motor Corporation, and seeks to meet demands for a lower environmental burden in the logistics field.

The 2023-built vessel boasts a length overall (LOA) of 199.90 meters and a substantial beam of 38.00 meters. It can carry a load of 7,000 units and registers a gross tonnage of 78,866 tons. Sumire Leader flies the flag of Liberia.

In the transition strategy to a greener future, NYK has identified liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bridging solution to reduce carbon emissions. Under the Sail GREEN brand, NYK has plans to incorporate a total of 20 new LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) into its fleet by 2028.

NYK has declared an ambitious long-term target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) for its oceangoing business by 2050. The company envisions a future where it operates zero-emission vessels powered by low-environmental-load marine fuels such as ammonia or hydrogen.