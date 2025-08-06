Imabari sends off next LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU PCTC to K Line

Back to overview
August 6, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding has handed over Amphitrite Highway, a 7,000 CEU car carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), to its owner.

As disclosed, the environmentally friendly car carrier, which was built at the company’s Marugame headquarters, was delivered on August 5. It is understood that the owner of the unit is compatriot maritime transportation company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).

The Panama-flagged newbuilding reportedly features an overall length of 199.93 meters, a breadth of 38 meters and a depth of 38.76 meters. It features a deadweight tonnage of 18,652 and a 77,650 gross tonnage.

As officials from Imabari Shipbuilding have noted, thanks to its LNG-powered engines, Amphitrite Highway is anticipated to achieve:

  • a 25-30% cut in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions;
  • a near 100% slash in sulfur dioxide (SOx) emissions;
  • and a reduction of 80-90% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions owing to the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system that was fitted onto the car carrier.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha already has several units of the same carrying capacity in its roster. The company rolled out the red carpet for its inaugural LNG-fueled car carrier, christened Century Highway Green, back in March 2021. The ship was constructed by Tadotsu Shipyard Co., an arm of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

Among K Line’s 7,000-CEU vessels are Poseidon Highway, turned over in October 2024, and Triton Highway, which was delivered in April this year. The shipping player also owns Oceanus Highway, welcomed in February. A brand-new unit, named Tethys Highway, joined K Line’s fleet in mid-July 2025.

On the other hand, Imabari Shipbuilding, which is recognized by many as the biggest vessel construction company in Japan, recently marked the handover of a similar unit, built for a different owner. To be specific, at the very beginning of July this year, Imabari turned over the 7,000 CEU LNG-powered Angelite Ace, registered under the Liberian flag.

Tokyo-headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is understood to be the owner of the 18,473 dwt PCTC.

