BYD takes delivery of new 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier

August 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has welcomed a new 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier built by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The 199.9-meter-long BYD Zhengzhou was officially named and delivered on July 16.

The car carrier adopts a dual-fuel propulsion system and is equipped with a permanent magnet shaft generator.

BYD Zhengzhou’s sister ship, BYD Hefei, was delivered to the vehicle manufacturer in January 2025.

According to BYD, the newbuilds are an upgraded “Green Low-Carbon Version 2.0” of the series of car carriers built by GSI.

The company has also chartered the LNG-powered 7,000 PCTC duo, BYD Explorer No. 1, and BYD Changzhou, which were constructed at the Yantai Raffles Shipyard by CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC), for UK-based shipping player Zodiac Maritime.

Earlier this year, China Merchants Industry Nanjing Jinling delivered the 9,200 CEU dual-fuel car carrier, BYD Shenzhen, to BYD.

China Merchants described the ship as the “largest car carrier delivered in the world.” It features a dual-fuel propulsion system as well as a battery hybrid system, a shaft generator, and a high-voltage shore power system to achieve zero carbon emissions during loading and unloading at the terminal.

