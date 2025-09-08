Back to overview
Home Green Marine Zodiac Maritime adds final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC to the fleet

Zodiac Maritime adds final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC to the fleet

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based shipping company Zodiac Maritime has taken delivery of the final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC).

CIMC Raffles via LinkedIn

According to the shipbuilder, the handover of Jisu Glory took place on September 8, completing the consecutive delivery of ten dual-fuel PCTC vessels ordered by Zodiac Maritime.

The first unit from the series, BYD Explorer No.1, was delivered on January 8, 2025, and leased to BYD, a China-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

The delivery of BYD Explorer No.1 marked the beginning of the era of China’s own transport of domestically built cars.

Related Article

 Zodiac Maritime initially contracted CIMC Raffles back in October 2021, booking a quartet of 7,000 CEU car carriers, designed by Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI).

The handovers of these four newbuilds were to commence in 2023, but under this deal, Zodiac Maritime revealed that considerations were being made to exercise options to purchase additional vessels in the future.

By May 2023, the London-based company had rounded up the number of LNG dual-fuel car carriers ordered at CIMC Raffles to ten.

The PCTCs, which use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as one of their primary fuels, are expected to significantly cut down on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), which could be lowered by 20-30% compared to journeys of a ship powered by conventional fuel sources.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles