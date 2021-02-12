NYK tags China Merchants yard for LNG-fueled PCTCs quartet

February 12, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line) has concluded a shipbuilding contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) for four LNG-fueled PCTCs.

Courtesy of NYK

These four vessels will be delivered from 2022 to 2023 and are planned to be assigned to transport vehicles mainly to and from Europe and/or to the Middle East.

NYK added that the vessels will feature WinGD’s X-DF2.0 iCER engines. This will be the first time these engines will be used.

This engine consumes less gas and reduces GHG by cutting methane emissions from the exhaust gas by approximately 50% per cent.

Further, the vessels will be equipped with battery hybrid technology, which will improve fuel efficiency by mitigating main engine and electrical generator load fluctuations through the support of batteries.

Concluding this ship-building contract for these four vessels is in line with NYK’s plan to replace current vessels with around 40 newly built LNG-fueled PCTCs over the next decade to achieve its environment management target, which is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton-kilometer of transport by 50 per cent by 2050.

NYK aims to further advance to zero-emission vessels utilizing low-emission marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia from around the mid-2030s.