NYK Line hands over new LNG carrier to TotalEnergies

October 21, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major NYK Line has delivered the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier LNG Endeavour to French energy giant TotalEnergies.

As informed, the LNG carrier is equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil off gas stored in its cargo tank. The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation).

Photo by NYK Line

The ship, built by South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), is commercially managed by France LNG Shipping, a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK Line and Geogas LNG.

Recently, the company hired South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to build four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The value of the contract is KRW 959.3 billion (about $809.2 million).

On 29 September, NYK Line signed time charter contracts for these LNG carriers with Novatek Gas & Power Asia Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAO Novatek, through a joint venture with a group company of PAO Sovcomflot.

The ships are slated for delivery between 2023 and 2024.