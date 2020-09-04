NYK names 1st LNG-fuelled PCTC to be built in Japan

September 4, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese shipping major NYK has named its first large scale LNG-fuelled vessel built at a domestic yard, the company said.

The vessel, named Sakura Leader, is a car carrier, built by Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding and is scheduled for delivery in October 2020.

The ship’s design maximizes the vessel’s loading capacity which stands at approximately 7,000 units (standard vehicle equivalent) per voyage.

The vessel is part of the company’s plans of rejuvenating its fleet with the next-generation of eco-friendly ships.

By running on LNG, the ship is expected to improve energy efficiency (CO2 emissions per transport unit) by about 40% exceeding the International Maritime Organization (IMO) EEDI phase 3 requirements that will become effective in 2025, sulfur oxide (SOx) by about 99% and NOx by about 86%.

– Vessel Particulars

Length overall: about 199.95 meters

Breadth: about 38.00 meters

Total car capacity: 7,000 units

Gross tonnage: 73,500 tons

Flag: Japan

The ship was selected as a model project by Japan’s Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and will receive support from the ministries for technical verification of CO2 emission reductions during actual voyages.

NYK has been a staunch supporter of LNG as a bridging fuel toward attaining decarbonization goals as set by the IMO.

The company ordered the second LNG-fuelled car carrier in February 2020, also being built by Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding. The second LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) is slated for delivery in 2022.

The company also has an LNG-fuelled coal carrier on order set for delivery in 2023.

Additionally, in 2015 Japan’s first LNG-fuelled ship, the tugboat Sakigake, was delivered, and in 2017 the world’s first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel entered operation.