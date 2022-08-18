NYK starts operating hydrogen fuel-cell ready cranes

August 18, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese industry major NYK Line and compatriot UNI-X NCT have started operating four new transfer cranes at the NYK Tokyo Container Terminal (NYTT).

The cranes, developed by Mitsui E & S Machinery, are based, and each comes equipped with a downsized diesel engine that reduces carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and diesel exhaust. The cranes’ engines can be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell power supply in the future, NYK Line said.

Source: NYK Line

Overview of Transfer Cranes

Height: 25.0 meters

Width: 25.82 meters

Rated load: 40.6 tons

In July 2021, NYK Line and UNI-X, operator of the terminal, set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 by converting all cargo handling equipment at the NYK Tokyo Container Terminal to zero-emission equipment. The introduction of these transfer cranes is part of this goal.

Furthermore, NYK Line and Mitsubishi Logistics plan to make the NYK Kobe container terminal (NYKT), which is operated by both UNI-X and Mitsubishi Logistics, carbon neutral by 2040 as well.

As part of this mission, over the next 20 years, the three companies plan to switch operations to zero-emission transfer cranes and end the use of fossil-fuel-powered cargo-handling equipment and on-site vehicles by accelerating the utilization of hydrogen fuel at terminals.

Additionally, the trio plans to use renewable energy for its gantry cranes.

Source: NYK Line

The decarbonization initiative is in line with the carbon neutral port concept being promoted by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at ports to zero through the advancement of port functions.