NYK uses LNG bunkering as bridge solution towards zero-emission ships

October 6, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japan’s shipping company NYK Line says it is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until marine fuels like hydrogen and ammonia can be used for zero-emission ships.

Courtesy of NYK Line

NYK joined in the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2021 held on 5 October and introduced the NYK Group’s efforts toward the zero-emission ships. The company’s executive officer Toshi Nakamura attended the conference.

The conference is specifically a platform for cooperation between LNG producing and consuming countries. This year’s event discussed the roles and expectations that LNG will play in the next decade amid the global trend toward decarbonization.

Nakamura said that NYK’s LNG bunkering business is a bridge solution; the one to serve until marine fuels that have a lower environmental impact are more available. Such fuels are hydrogen and ammonia.

He also talked about:

compliance with the IMO regulations on reducing GHG emissions

the issuance of Japan’s first transition bond

and the future use of ammonia-fueled vessels.

In February, NYK released the ‘NYK Group ESG Story‘. This is a guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance into the management strategies of the group. It also aims to promote activities that contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals through business activities.

The company thus encourages new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes activities to achieve zero-emission ships.