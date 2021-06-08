Ocean Infinity continues acquisition spree, buys UK maritime firm

June 8, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has purchased the UK-based maritime services company, Ambrey.

Range of Ambrey’s bespoke offshore services include security, crisis and risk management, intelligence, insurance, fleet operation, and vessel design and build.

Ocean Infinity will utilize Ambrey’s vessel manufacturing and fleet management capabilities to mobilize its Armada fleet of robotic vessels.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Ocean Infinity picks DNV software for its robotic vessels Posted: 7 days ago

“There is no limit to the possibilities of robotics, which will eventually touch every corner of the maritime industry. There is an immediate opportunity for robotic uncrewed vessels to play a huge role in maintaining safe operating environments for our clients”, said Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO.

“The market presence and capabilities that the Ambrey team bring, along with a fantastic entrepreneurial spirit, will augment and strengthen our in-house capabilities in a way that will unquestionably move us forward in becoming the world’s leading ocean technology and data business. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a very warm welcome to the team”.

In May, Ocean Infinity acquired the Portugal-based software engineering specialists Abyssal, three months after purchasing Swedish marine survey specialist MMT.

The company’s footprint now extends to offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa.