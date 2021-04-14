Ocean Infinity, Gregg Drilling establish joint geotechnical services venture

April 14, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity and geotechnical drilling experts Gregg Drilling have formed a joint venture (JV) to provide geotechnical services to offshore markets in traditional and renewable energy sectors.

Ocean Infinity’s Armada vessel (Courtesy of Ocean Infinity)

The JV combines the expertise and assets of the two companies and will see Gregg Drilling mobilise its seabed drills onto the Armada fleet of uncrewed and optionally crewed vessels.

Pairing Gregg’s deep-water geotechnical drilling capability with Ocean Infinity’s Armada geophysical fleet, and recently enhanced data analytics capabilities following the acquisition of MMT, will expand capabilities for both companies to complete offshore investigations globally, the parties said.

The JV is expected to enable more sustainable underwater development, including geotechnical data collection, needed to support offshore wind anchor and foundation design.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Partnering with Gregg Drilling to further expand the capabilities of our Armada fleet of vessels will enable us to provide full-service solutions to customers spanning geophysical and geotechnical tasks.

“Gregg Drilling and its parent company Sealaska share our vision for reducing the environmental impact of offshore activities. This agreement marks another step on our journey to transform marine operations, and we are excited to be doing so in partnership with another innovative team that shares our passion for sustainability”.

John Gregg, president of Gregg Drilling, said: “Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet has revolutionised the outlook for marine operations through its uncrewed capability and its unmatched focus on sustainability. We look forward to working together to best use the expertise of both companies”.