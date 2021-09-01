Ocean Infinity taps Valeport for Armada fleet

September 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean Infinity has selected Valeport sensor technology to provide sound velocity and bathymetric data for its Armada fleet of uncrewed, low-emission, robotic vessels.

Valeport’s miniSVS will be mounted on the vessels next to the multi-beam echosounder in the sensor gondola to provide surface sound velocity correction.

Through the water column, the Midas SVX2 will deliver the sound velocity data of an SVP with the salinity and density data from a CTD. It has also been combined with the VA500 altimeter to provide range data for the vessels.

Selected to interface with the EdgeTech side-scan sonar and Saab Seaeye Leopard ROVs, the Valeport uvSVX will be integrated onto the vessels to deliver sound velocity, temperature and salinity combined with range data from the VA500 altimeter and precision depth from the miniIPS2.

The instruments will be fitted across a selection of six vessels in the fleet, including the 21-meter and 36-meter vessels, to assist offshore data acquisition and ROV work in both shallow and deepwater operations.

Valeport has already delivered the first installment of instruments to Ocean Infinity’s facility in Southampton, UK, and further deliveries will be made throughout 2021 and 2022.

“The Armada Fleet is an exciting demonstration of uncrewed, and sustainable, seafaring technology and we are very proud that Valeport technology is involved in this innovative project,” said Kevin Edwards, head of Sales at Valeport.

“These exceptionally efficient vessels undoubtedly will play an important role in the future of data acquisition and maritime activity, and the stable, high accuracy data performance from our instruments can play its part in helping to underpin this.”

The low-emission robotic Armada fleet, unveiled in February 2020, will initially see 17 bespoke designed uncrewed vessels added to Ocean Infinity’s existing robotics fleet.

The vessels, initially measuring 21 meters and 36 meters long, will be able to perform offshore data acquisition and intervention in both shallow and deepwater operating regions. They will use a range of underwater platforms, including remotely deploying autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).