Ocean Infinity welcomes new chief information officer

DebraAnn Braun; Photo: Ocean Infinity

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has appointed DebraAnn Braun as chief information officer.

Specifically, Braun will lead the digital aspects of the business including delivery of high-quality data to clients.

She has led many technology companies through change and growth by optimising the use of Big Data to provide solutions.

Ocean Infinity said that Braun fits perfectly with her data and technology expertise as well as empowering and innovative approach.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said:

“DebraAnn’s appointment is a really exciting step for Ocean Infinity and comes at an important time with the first of our pioneering Armada fleet of robotic ships under construction ready to be delivered at the end of this year.

“Her expertise in data and technology perfectly complements those of our CTO Josh Broussard.

“Together they will ensure that as a company we continue to be at the forefront of marine robotics and the drive to find the most efficient, highest quality and high value solutions for our clients.”

DebraAnn Braun, chief information officer, also said:

“This is a place where my two passions come together: data and the oceans. I look forward to being part of a team that is constantly innovating with technology and data.”