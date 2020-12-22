Oceaneering kit for OneSubsea 20K SPS in Gulf of Mexico

December 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Oceaneering has won a contract from OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of the first-ever 20,000 psi-rated subsea hydraulic junction plates and associated connection hardware.

Oceaneering will oversee the design, engineering, and production of the hydraulic connection hardware along with integrated flying lead assemblies and installation equipment.

The hardware is for the first-ever 20,000 psi field development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Oceaneering has already delivered a portion of the order to OneSubsea.

“The Chevron Anchor project – awarded under the 20-year subsea master services agreement for the Gulf of Mexico – is Industry’s first fully integrated subsea production system rated up to 20,000 psi,” said Sebastian Hennings, plant supply chain manager, OneSubsea.

“Considering the broad and extensive business partnership between Oceaneering and OneSubsea, it is a pleasure awarding the stab plate and flying lead package of this technically challenging project to one of the leaders in the market. I am absolutely confident this project will be a success for both of our companies and even strengthen the collaboration in the future.”

Nuno Sousa, Oceaneering VP, manufactured products, energy, also said:

“This 20,000 psi-rated subsea hydraulic connection hardware solves one of the industry’s biggest challenges in developing high pressure fields and allows operators to explore deeper depths more safely. The new design provides a highly-reliable and robust solution based on our field-proven M Series junction plates of which there are more than 6,000 in operation globally.”