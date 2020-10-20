Oceaneering ROVs on duty for Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

October 20, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

US-based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has selected Oceaneering for ROV and support services onboard its four US-flagged Jones Act compliant vessels.

Specifically, the multi-year deal will see Oceaneering provide eight Millennium Plus ROV systems, personnel and accompanying survey suites.

CEO of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions and Harvey Gulf International Marine, Shane Guidry, stated:

“After reviewing the needs of our clients, stretching from well intervention and hydrate remediation to deep water lifts and IMR services, creating an integrated solution provider became obvious. Coupling the best vessels in the Gulf of Mexico with the best ROV solution provider made the best possible sense. I whole heartedly believe Harvey Gulf and Oceaneering’s ROV division can and will deliver the safest most reliable service of any US company in the subsea space. With Oceaneering’s expertise with ROV operations, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions will very quickly become the premier subsea solutions provider in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Edward Galloway, leading Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions, also said : “Aligning with the global leader in the ROV industry and positioning them on the most versatile fleet of Jones Act vessels in the GOM will provide seamless operations and value to the market for many years to come”

Lounsbury boosts BD team

In addition, the company has recently appointed LaDawn Lounsbury to its business development team.

During her twelve year career, which includes positions with Helix, Ranger Offshore, Oceaneering International and, most recently, Bayou Companies Deepwater Flow Assurance and Coating and Insulation Business, Lounsbury has gained subsea background and relationships with clients, which she now offers to Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions.

Ed Galloway further added: “We are very pleased to have LaDawn represent HGSS. Her knowledge of the subsea business and her professional relationships with clients will help us grow the business and meet our long term goals, which include providing the market with first class services, utilizing the finest fleet of Jones Act compliant vessels in the Gulf of Mexico.”