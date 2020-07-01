Oceaneering strengthens presence in Angola with new contract win

Oceaneering International’s Asset Integrity group has received a three-year contract from Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), a Chevron subsidiary.

Oceaneering will provide inspection services onshore Cabinda, Angola, and offshore Angola on Blocks 0 and 14.

The contract is scheduled to begin in Q2 2020.

This award follows a recent contract win for inspection services for a Middle East operator based in Dubai.

Kishore Sundararajan, senior vice president, Asset Integrity Group, said: “We are pleased to have secured this contract with CABGOC, one of our largest customers. This project award reinforces Oceaneering’s position as a leading provider of inspection services around the globe.”

El Houssain El Moutia, Angola country manager, added: “This contract will strengthen Oceaneering’s long-term presence in Angola and follows several recent awards for our Angolan team.”