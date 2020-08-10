Oceanteam board member resigns

August 10, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Oceanteam’s Hendrik Johannes Jesse has resigned from the board of directors as per 15 August 2020.

The board plans to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the company to appoint one additional director.

“Oceanteam wishes to thank Mr. Jesse for his contribution to the Company over the last two years,” the company said.

Oceanteam comprises two operating segments, Oceanteam Shipping and Oceanteam Solutions.

Oceanteam Shipping owns, charters and manages deep-water offshore support vessels while Oceanteam Solutions’ focus is to provide its clients with complete offshore solutions.