Gibraltar wave power plant (for illustration purposes); Source: Eco Wave Power
Eco Wave Power adds Vistra Energy board member to its advisory board

March 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has appointed Vistra Energy board member Hilary E. Ackermann to its advisory board.

According to Eco Wave Power, Ackermann, also a former Chief Risk Officer at Goldman Sachs Bank USA, brings experience in risk management, corporate governance, and clean energy transitions. She chairs Vistra’s Sustainability and Risk Committee and previously held board roles at Dynegy, Credit Suisse Holdings (U.S.), and Apollo Investment Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hilary Ackermann to the Advisory Board,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“Her deep understanding of energy markets, sustainability governance, and risk management aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of wave energy. As Eco Wave Power continues to scale its innovative technology and integrate into the global renewable energy landscape, her influence will help drive our efforts toward long-term sustainability and impact.”

Ackermann noted that she is excited to join the Advisory Board of Eco Wave Power at such a pivotal time for the renewable energy industry. 

“As global energy markets increasingly shift toward sustainable solutions, wave energy represents a key opportunity for reliable and scalable clean power. I look forward to contributing to Eco Wave Power’s mission and helping to drive innovation in ocean energy,” Ackhermann added.

Eco Wave Power presented its 2024 financial results, highlighting cost reductions, revenue generation, and a strengthened financial position.

In February, the company started infrastructure upgrades at its 1 MW wave energy project in Porto, Portugal. In August 2024, the company launched its first MW-scale wave energy project in Porto, Portugal

