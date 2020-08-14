OceanTools bags Seatronics order

August 14, 2020, by Anela Dokso

OceanTools has secured £50,000 contract from Seatronics to supply the newly launched PowerLOG combined datalogger with integral battery packs.

Seatronics will be supplying the OceanTools technology to its client, a major subsea contractor.

The packaged OceanTools order contains the PowerLOG units along with an OceanDISP subsea data display. The supplied solution allows the user to view pressure sensor readouts in real time, while simultaneously logging the data for future analysis.

For this planned project, the PowerLOG will be powering and measuring pressures from multiple pressure sensors up to 20,000psi at depths of 4,000 meters.

The OceanDISP subsea display has the capability to scroll between multiple sensor readings as well as displaying battery voltage. The system has sufficient battery life to display readings continuously for five days as well as the ability to store data for 10 days when operating in standby mode.

Phil Middleton, managing director Seatronics said, ”Our relationship with Oceantools allows us to tackle many complex applications for our clients which is a feature of the service we offer our clients globally, working with best in class engineering to deliver cost effective solutions”.

Kevin Parker, managing director OceanTools added, “We are delighted to be supplying this fantastic system the OceanTools team have designed & built in record time for our friends at Seatronics. The solution will bring great efficiencies to Seatronics’ client to support them on a challenging project and is great testimony to our world-class subsea design team.”