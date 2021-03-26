OceanTools secures second Proeon Systems subsea housings order

March 26, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Subsea engineering company OceanTools has completed the initial subsea housings supply contract for Proeon Systems, securing a second major order from the same company.

OceanTools’ subsea pressure housings (Courtesy of OceanTools)

OceanTools has completed the initial contract, worth close to £500,000, with the manufacture and pressure testing of eight 3000-metre depth rated pressure housings for specialist systems integrator Proeon.

Following the successful delivery, Proeon confirmed a second order of a further four pressure housing units to value of £250,000.

Fabricated with super duplex stainless steel and coated with Xylan, the deep-water subsea housings form part of a package Proeon is supplying to its client, an unnamed oil industry first tier contractor, according to OceanTools.

Richard Miller, MD of Proeon Systems, said: “We are very pleased to have worked with OceanTools on this project. They met the exacting standards required by both, Proeon and our customer, and as they delivered a quality product on time and to budget, this has given us the confidence to place a second order with them”.

Kevin Parker, MD of OceanTools, added: “We are delighted to work with Proeon to support them with this project. Supplying these units hot on the heels of multiple tsunami detection housings to Indonesia, is great testimony to the design and manufacturing expertise of our team of engineers and support staff. We hope to continue supporting Proeon in the future with their specialised subsea engineering requirements”.