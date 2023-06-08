Odfjell picks Alfa Laval’s air lubrication tech for its vessel

June 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian company Odfjell Ship Management has partnered with Swedish sustainable solutions provider Alfa Laval to install its air lubrication technology onboard one of its tankers.

Alfa Laval

As informed, the move is part of Odfjell’s decarbonisation efforts. The technology OceanGlide integrates fluidic technology into air lubrication to optimize energy saving.

This patented and class-approved system uses fluidic oscillators to generate an even layer of micro air bubbles across a vessel’s entire flat bottom, reducing friction and drag.

Furthermore, OceanGlide has the ability to regulate power consumption through oscillation bands. According to Alfa Laval, the system uses fluidic technology to create streamlined sections on the vessel’s flat bottom, each with its own fluidic band that generates bubbles.

The independent steering of each band allows a more controlled and streamlined flow of air bubbles for ensuring optimal efficiency, maximum coverage, and reduced compressor power.

By reducing the vessel’s resistance, the OceanGlide system can help in reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

“We strive to develop and bring innovative and environment-friendly technologies, such as OceanGlide, to our customers which support them in meeting their decarbonization targets and enable them to sail efficiently,” said Anders Lindmark, Business Unit President, Heat & Gas Systems.

“Odfjell has installed more than 130 energy-saving devices on its vessels since 2014. In Q1 2023 we reported a historical low carbon intensity – more than 50% below the IMO baseline for our fleet. Our decarbonization efforts do not stop with this achievement – now the time has come to start deploying more enhanced technologies. We believe fluidic air lubrication technology is a natural next step for us, and we look forward to deploying the OceanGlide system to further reduce our carbon intensity,” stated Erik Hjortland, Vice President Technology at Odfjell.

The system requires no structural modifications or vessel recertification, which makes it ideal for retrofitting as well as for new builds. The fluidic bands, designed with a low profile and no moving parts, can be configured underneath the ship at any shipyard.

Air lubrication technology is recognized by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as an “Innovative Energy Efficiency Technology” to lower carbon emissions.

The technology supports compliance with Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the reduction of carbon intensity to meet IMO’s carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements. Besides this, the fluidic air lubrication technology minimizes CO2 emissions thereby helping in limiting CO2 tax, the company concluded.

To remind, Odfjell has recently announced the signing of the deal for two additional newbuildings set for delivery in the first half of 2026.

The order brings the company’s ordering tally to seven 26,000 dwt stainless steel vessels scheduled to be delivered on time charter between 2023 and 2026. The company has also declared purchase options on two vessels on charter, Pacific Endeavor, renamed Bow Endeavor, and Bow Capricorn currently on bareboat charter.