Offshore players seek power cable jointing crew

November 4, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

The Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool is seeking providers of contingency equipment and services for jointing of high voltage subsea cables.

The PRSI Pool is a cooperation of operating companies organized as a non-profit membership club.

The pool includes 20 companies. Some of these companies such as Equinor, Statnett, Aker BP, Shell, and Neptune Energy, representing an initial length of about 6,000 kilometres of subsea power cables, plan to cover their subsea power cable repair contingency via the PRSI Pool.

Partners to the current pool members, such as Statnett’s interconnector partners TenneT Netherlands and National Grid, may choose to use PRSI’s cable repair capacity in the future.

The framework agreements will be valid for use for all future members in the PRSI Pool.

The agreements will have a duration of 36 months, with the options for two two-year extensions.

The tender, issued by Equinor on behalf of the PRSI Pool, will remain open until 14 November.