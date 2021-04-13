Offshore pre-survey completed at Thang Long offshore wind site

April 13, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore pre-survey operation for Enterprize Energy’s Thang Long offshore wind farm in Vietnam has been completed, according to the developers latest social media update.

The data from the initial surveys, which started in February, will provide an initial understanding of the seabed conditions and will be a basis for planning the next phase – detailed geophysical and geotechnical surveys and Front End Engineering Design (FEED).

Related Article

Local marine services providers Hai Duong Co Ltd (Haduco) and the Thien Nam Positioning Company have been contracted to carry out the work across an area of 2,000 km2 allocated for the project. RPS, for which this was the first site investigation project in Vietnam, provided technical site support and supervision throughout the project.

According to RPS, the offshore pre-survey operation was completed safely and on time, despite the current pandemic restrictions.

“We were working to a relatively tight delivery timeline. And with the physical aspects of this work conducted in-country, international travel restrictions in place mean that most of the planning work needed to be completed from abroad”, the company said.

The 3.4 GW Thang Long is the largest offshore wind farm to be granted a survey licence by the Vietnamese government.

The USD 11.9 billion (approximately EUR 10.1 billion) project will be built in several phases. The first 600 MW phase is due to come online by the end of 2025, with further phases developed on a rolling basis, subject to grid availability.

The offshore wind farm will feature Vestas (MHI Vestas) wind turbines.

In July 2020, Enterprize Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium between Vietnamese companies Vietsovpetro and PVC-MS for the 3.5 GW offshore wind farm. The consortium was selected as an EPCI contractor and will be in charge of the design, fabrication, transportation, and installation of wind turbine and substation foundations, as well as the offshore transformer station and the project’s the subsea cables.