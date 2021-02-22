Okeanus eyes offshore wind with Rhode Island base

February 22, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Okeanus has expanded its geographical footprint to include offices and equipment storage facilities in the state of Rhode Island, to support the offshore energy sector amid increasing offshore wind activity in the northeastern United States.

The US-based oceanographic equipment provider now has a new waterfront facility, located at Prime Marina, in East Greenwich.

The company says that the new base suits ideally to support its customers’ needs in the region and will provide the team with sufficient space for the storage and maintenance of Okeanus’ rental fleet of oceanographic deck equipment and subsea survey systems, and a laydown area for larger a-frames, launch and recovery systems (LARS), over-the-side poles, and other components available in the region.

Okeanus recently secured a framework agreement with offshore surveyor MMT for the provision of marine survey and deck handling equipment.

The company will support MMT’s plans to expand its hydrographic as well as geophysical survey efforts in the United States in 2021.

Benton LeBlanc, Okeanus managing director, said: “Okeanus seen a substantial increase in demand for our products and services since 2016.

“The addition of this new waterfront facility and our decision to position and support a fleet of equipment in the region further signifies our commitment to the development of these critical offshore energy initiatives.

“Okeanus has become known as the “go-to” provider of marine survey equipment within the US Offshore Wind Energy sector, and we are looking forward to being able to continue our evolution as a critical member of the supply chain for operators and service providers in this market.”