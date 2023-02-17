Oldendorff moves forward with Yara scrubber installations on Capsesize newbuilds

February 17, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

German dry bulk operator Oldendorff Carriers has named its second Cazesize newbuilding built by Namura Shipbuilding in Japan.

Image credit: Oldendorff Carriers

The vessel was named M/V Gina Oldendorff and follows the delivery of its sistership Alice Oldendorff, which was built also built by Namura and handed over in November 2022.

Both Capesize ships will be retrofitted with Yara Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems in China.

Oldendorff ordered the U-type scrubbers for the two newbuild Capesize vessels from Norwegian green technology company Yara Marine Technologies in April 2022.

The two 182,000 tdw vessels were ordered in 2021. The vessels feature a Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G70ME-C9.5(EGRBP) NOX Tier III main engine and a new hull form, resulting in very low fuel consumption. Their low fuel consumption will also mean lower CO2 emissions, the company said.

In October 2022, Oldendorff received the first of twelve 82,200 tdw Kamsarmax newbuildings from Hantong Shipyard in Nantong, China, which were also ordered in 2021.

Aside from welcoming newbuilds into the fleet, the German shipowner has been busy with disposing of the older tonnage as part of its fleet rejuvenation efforts.

The company has resold six of the 12 Kamsarmax ships to another shipowner. The ships have improved “Sdari-82k-2020” design which consumes 22 tons of fuel per day, based on a ballast speed of 14 knots and a laden speed of 12 knots. The company also sold 13 second-hand ships in 2022 and early 2023.