Oldendorff to help reduce CO2 emissions in bulk supply chain

November 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German dry bulk owner and operator Oldendorff Carriers and Canadian mining company Teck Resources Limited have signed an agreement to employ energy-efficient bulk carriers for shipments of Teck steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver to international destinations.

Photo: Oldendorff Carriers

The partners aim to reduce CO2 emissions in the steelmaking coal supply chain.

As informed, the initiative is expected to achieve a CO2 emissions reduction of 30 – 40 per cent for shipments handled by Oldendorff. The estimated savings can be of up to 45,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing nearly 10,000 passenger vehicles from the road.

Oldendorff’s fleet of ‘Eco’ bulk carriers achieve significant fuel savings, owing to their energy-saving design, fuel-efficient engines, maximizing cargo size and utilizing advanced voyage optimization. Oldendorff’s fleet of approximately 700 bulk carriers from Handysize to Capesize gives Teck shipping flexibility and reduced carbon intensity on each voyage.

The CO2 reductions represent Scope 1 emissions for Oldendorff and Scope 3 emissions for Teck.

“Partnering with Oldendorff to reduce the emissions associated with transportation of our steelmaking coal is one of the ways Teck is reducing our carbon footprint and taking action on climate change,” Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck, commented.

“As part of our climate strategy, we are committed to working with transportation providers to reduce emissions downstream of our business.”

“Oldendorff Carriers is very pleased to collaborate with Teck on this effort to reduce CO2 emissions in the bulk supply chain. By working together with the Teck logistics team and challenging fundamental logistic concepts, we were able to develop an environmentally optimized delivery program,” Peter Twiss, CEO of Oldendorff Carriers, said.

“Using our fleet of ‘Eco’ bulk carriers in this re-envisioned delivery program, the CO2 emissions will be reduced significantly.“

As part of Teck’s Sustainability Strategy, Teck has goals to reduce carbon intensity across operations by 33% by 2030 and be a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.

Oldedorff is reducing its carbon footprint by swapping 90 per cent of its fleet capacity into a new generation of “eco” ships, reducing fuel consumption by 20 per cent. The company’s “Greenship Project” focuses on reducing CO2 emissions via fuel-saving devices, performance monitoring, low-friction paint and trim optimization.

Last week, the company ordered up to twelve eco-friendly Kamsarmax vessels from Chinese Hantong Shipyard.

With the latest orders signed with the Chinese shipyard, Oldendorff will have a total of 31 vessels built at Hantong between 2016 and 2023, comprising 7 Newcastlemaxes and 24 Kamsarmaxes.