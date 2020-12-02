ONE Apus boxship loses containers in severe weather while transiting the Pacific

December 2, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese-flagged containership MV ONE Apus, deployed on Ocean Network Express’ (ONE) Far East Pacific 2 (FP2) Service, lost a number of containers on November 30 due to severe weather conditions while the vessel was transiting the Pacific Ocean.

The ship was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, USA when it encountered gale-force winds and large swells around 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii.

As informed, the severe weather conditions caused the vessel to roll heavily resulting in a yet-to-be-determined number of containers to dislodge and fall into the ocean.

The container shipping major said that investigations were ongoing and further information will be provided once available.

“The vessel schedule is expected to be delayed and her schedule recovery plan is currently underway which will be advised subsequently. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding in this regard,” ONE said in a release.

The 14,052 TEU containership, was built in 2019, by Japan Marine United, with a market value of $122.6 million.

The incident is being reported in less than a month since another of the company’s containerships lost over 100 containers in bad weather off the US coast.

At the time of the incident, the 14,052 TEU ONE Aquila was en route to its next port call, the Port of Long Beach.

The New Panamax boxship is deployed in the Pacific South Loop 7 (PS7) service. Built in 2018, it is owned by Japanese shipping major NYK Line, one of three founders of ONE.