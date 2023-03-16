Back to overview
ONE installs bow wind shield on another 21,700 TEU behemoth

March 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has installed an innovative green technology, bow wind shield, on a 21,700 TEU containership, ONE Tradition.

According to the company, the vessel is the second ship that now features the technology aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and achieving greener service. The installation took place in November last year.

ONE Tradition, previously known as MOL Tradition, was built by South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in 2017, according to VesselsValue.

In October 2022, the first boxship, ONE Trust, received its wind deflector during its drydock at Qingdao Beihai shipyard. ONE Trust was also built in 2017 by SHI, and it was previously known as MOL Trust. 

The equipment is aimed at improving the ship’s aerodynamics, and therefore reducing its fuel consumption and its greenhouse gas emissions. The company also plans to install the bow wind shields on future newbuilds.

ONE launched its Green Strategy in 2021 which will map out concrete steps toward the decarbonization of the company’s business.

The shipowner has committed to achieving sustainable maritime transportation by continuing to invest in greener assets and technologies. Under its green strategy, the firm aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

To remind, ONE yesterday revealed it placed an order for ten methanol/ammonia-ready containerships with a cargo capacity of 13,700 TEU.

