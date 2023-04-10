ONE rolls out new tool to calculate CO2 emissions from its vessels

April 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched a new tool that calculates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the company’s operating vessels.

ONE

The tool, ONE Eco Calculator, provides the total distance and total CO2 emissions from the place of receipt to the place of delivery, including door locations.

By offering this service, clients can choose a more environmentally friendly service, according to ONE. Furthermore, the firm stressed that this is one of the milestones on its journey to net-zero.

With the ONE Eco Calculator, units are expressed as either tank-to-wake (TTW), a measure of emissions from burning fuel, which has been stored in a tank, or well-to-wake (WTW), a measure of emissions from fuel production, delivery, and use aboard ships.

“As we strive towards decarbonization, ONE is on a continuous journey to encourage stakeholders to participate,” said Koshiro Wake, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Sustainability Department, Ocean Network Express (ONE).

“Thus, the ONE Eco Calculator was developed not only for ourselves, but also for like-minded players and customers seeking sustainable transport solutions and seeking to manage their own cargo emissions.”

He added that the commitment to achieving net zero is at the top of ONE’s management agenda, along with the company’s Green Strategy.

As part of its net-zero efforts, the Singapore-based shipowner last month ordered ten methanol/ammonia-ready containerships.

Related Article Posted: 26 days ago ONE orders 10 methanol/ammonia-ready 13,700 TEU boxships Posted: 26 days ago

The vessels will have a carrying capacity of 13,700 TEU. The units will be ready for methanol and ammonia and equipped with a bow shield and other energy-saving technologies.

ONE has also started discussions with the shipyard and equipment manufacturers to implement onboard carbon capture and storage on delivery.

The containerships are slated for delivery in 2025 and 2026.