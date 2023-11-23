ONE to test containerized wind assist devices

November 23, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) is embarking on a new trial aimed at unlocking the potential of wind propulsion as a sustainable solution for the maritime industry.

ONE

The trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months, will be a comprehensive study, with ONE closely monitoring the performance of containerized wind assist devices.

Following the successful completion of a factory test, ONE, in partnership with Dutch maritime wind-powered technology expert Econowind, is set to install two VentoFoil containers on the 2013-built boxship MV Kalamazoo.

The 1,036 TEU feeder vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu, and is owned by NORSE UK and managed by Goodwood Ship Management, Singapore.

The VentoFoils, which resemble airplane wings, are designed to harness wind energy, resulting in a significant reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Each VentoFoil is equipped with smart suction system that optimize airflow and maximize thrust, and has the potential to generate up to 400kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by 5%. They are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the ship bridge.

“ONE is committed to minimizing our environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director at ONE, said.

“This trial with Econowind is an important step forward in our efforts to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.”

Data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency will be collected. The results of the trial will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.

This collaboration with Econowind and NORSE UK, who are committed to ‘Target Net Zero by 2050’, is said to align with ONE’s broader green strategy, encompassing initiatives to enhance carbon management, optimize operational efficiency, explore alternative fuels and technologies, and engage in community green building.

In related news, ONE recently ordered twelve new methanol dual-fuel containerships as part of its green strategy.

The order for twelve 13,000 TEU containerships is split between Chinese shipbuilders Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Intermodal Shipbrokers said. The dozen will be dual-fueled with methanol.