ONE pulls trigger on new ships with order for 12 methanol dual-fuel boxships

November 22, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has placed an order for twelve new methanol dual-fuel contanerships.

The order for twelve 13,000 TEU containerships is split between Chinese shipbuilders Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Intermodal Shipbrokers said. The dozen will be dual-fuelled with methanol.

The newbuilds are slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

The order for new eco-friendly ships is a part of ONE’s Green Strategy, to safeguard a sustainable supply chain for the future and underscore ONE’s decarbonization plan.

To remind, in March this year, ONE signed shipbuilding contract for ten methanol/ammonia-ready containerships. The units will be ready for methanol and ammonia and equipped with a bow shield and other energy-saving technologies. This order is in line with the firm’s green strategy and follows the ten vessels ordered in May last year.

Through these investments, ONE intends to broaden the exploration of long-term alternative fuels and decarbonisation technologies in the future.

In June 2023, the Singapore-based shipowner welcomed its first eco-friendly 24,000-TEU containership, ONE Innovation. The ship is the first Megamax boxship to join the company’s fleet. It is equipped with a bow windshield, an energy-saving device, and an exhaust gas cleaning system to meet the emission regulations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The shipowner has committed to achieving sustainable maritime transportation by continuing to invest in greener assets and technologies. Under its green strategy, the firm aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.