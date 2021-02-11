ONE trials sustainable biofuel on containership

February 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Singapore-based container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has conducted a biofuel trial on the Panamax boxship MOL Experience.

The trial was completed on 7 February 2021, following bunkering at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in November 2020. It was performed in collaboration with Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Dutch biofuel supplier GoodFuels.

Supplying biofuel to MOL Experience. Image by ONE

During this first trial, the sustainable biofuel was blended with conventional fossil fuels enabling the 4,803 TEU MOL Experience to make its Atlantic crossings between Europe and the USA.

“The success of the trial proves the viability of sustainable biofuels which will help ONE to meet its carbon reduction targets in 2030 and 2050 respectively,” the company said.

ONE’s environmental sustainability strategy aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (in gram/TEU-km) by 25% from its 2018 baseline by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.

The biofuel used in the trial is made from waste oils such as used cooking oil. Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide that is absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide released when the fuel is burned. It has gained attention around the world as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels.

“The successful completion of the trial has confirmed that for ONE, biofuel is one of the solutions to reduce greenhouse gases. We at ONE shall continue to invest in a cleaner, greener future,” Takeshi Mishima, General Manager of Fleet Management, ONE, commented.

“We believe passionately in the requirement for shipping to decarbonize, and sustainable, advanced biofuels have a central and immediate role to play in reducing emissions and our sector’s impact on the world,” Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer, GoodFuels, said.

“This partnership with ONE continues to build momentum behind a cleaner shipping sector, and shows what can be achieved when organizations collaborate to accelerate the adoption of alternative fuel solutions.”