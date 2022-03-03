OneSubsea picks Vallourec’s solution for Bacalhau project

March 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

OneSubsea, the subsea technologies division of Schlumberger, has contracted Vallourec to supply upset riser joints for the Bacalhau project offshore Brazil.

The contract was awarded on behalf of Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea.

Under the contract, Vallourec will supply 3,000 metres of upset riser joints equipped with VAM TTR Heavy Wall (HW) NA connection to cope with fatigue conditions and the sea corrosive environment.

OneSubsea selected the solution for the open water intervention riser system (OWIRS) after a comprehensive design phase on Equinor’s Bacalhau field.

Vallourec PFP tube mill in Aulnoye-Aymeries, North of France, will produce shaped pipes whose upset ends will also be threaded on site, the company informed.

“We are very proud to have been selected by OneSubsea and Equinor for the Bacalhau project. Being selected for the supply of a demanding open water intervention riser system gives us an opportunity to prove that our shaped pipes are highly efficient and competitive”, said Hubert Paris, senior vice president Europe/Africa.

Discovered in 2012 and located 185 kilometres from the coast, the Bacalhau field is at a water depth of 2,050 metres in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The development will consist of 19 subsea wells tied back to one of the largest floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) in Brazil. The first oil is planned for 2024.

Subsea pipelines (SURF) and production systems (SPS) for Bacalhau will be provided by OneSubsea’s joint venture with Subsea 7 while Siemens Energy will provide pressure and temperature sensors for the subsea production system, electrical distribution equipment including flying leads, umbilical terminations, connectors for subsea modules, and multi-leg harness assemblies.

The company will also supply a variable frequency drive (VFD) for the floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

