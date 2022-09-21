OneSubsea welcomes first Ormen Lange subsea compression station

September 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The first of two subsea compression stations destined for the Ormen Lange Phase 3 project has arrived at OneSubsea’s center of excellence at Horsøy, Norway.

The update was shared on social media by Mads Hjelmeland, head of Processing Systems Projects at OneSubsea.

“This is an important milestone for the Ormen Lange Phase 3 project, which is of major importance for a low-carbon future. Many thanks to everyone who, through exceptional teamwork and dedication to excellence, have made this happen!” Hjelmeland said.

The deep-water Ormen Lange field, located 120 kilometers off the coast of Norway in the Norwegian Sea, produces gas, which meets around 20 per cent of the UK’s gas needs.

It was discovered in 1997 while the original plan for development and operation was approved in 2004. The field was put into production in 2007.

The field operates without a platform and includes 19 wells divided between four templates on the seafloor while two 30-inch pipelines transport gas to the land facility in Nyhamna, where it is separated into natural gas and condensate for export.

Ormen Lange Phase 3 is a fully subsea-to-shore processing system fed by hydroelectric power from the Norwegian grid. It is said to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive and most energy-efficient recovery improvement projects in the industry.

OneSubsea is in charge of the manufacture and installation of the subsea systems under a contract won back in 2019.

Shell is the operator of the project and its partners are Petoro, Equinor, PGNiG Upstream Norway and Vår Energi.