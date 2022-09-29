Onshore cable-laying begins for Ireland-Wales electricity link

September 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Onshore cable-laying activities have started for the 500 MW Greenlink subsea and underground electricity interconnector that will link Ireland and Wales.

The civil engineering work began on 5 September in Wexford, Irelan, along the project’s onshore route.

Twenty-three kilometers of underground cables will be installed along roads and agricultural land between Baginbun Beach, where the marine cable comes ashore, and Great Island.

Work will be done in phases, with up to four crews working at different locations along the route.

Most of the installation work is expected to be completed by September 2023, with some minor activities taking place until June 2024.

Greenlink is known as the first privately-financed interconnector in Europe supported under the Cap and Floor regulatory regimes in the UK and Ireland and represents a total investment of over €500 million.

It comprises a 190-kilometer subsea and underground HVDC cable system, two converter stations, a tail station at Great Island and onshore cable works in Wexford and Pembrokeshire.

The project reached a financial close in March, enabling the start of full construction.

The consortium of Sumitomo Electric and Siemens Energy secured the contract to provide the design, engineering, procurement, production, construction, and commissioning of the HVDC subsea/underground electricity interconnector cable, with associated converter stations.

Sumitomo Electric then contracted Jan De Nul for the installation of two subsea HVDC cables and one fiber optic cable for the interconnector.

Commissioning is expected in 2024.

