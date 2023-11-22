OOCL boxship receives biofuel blend from KPI OceanConnect

November 22, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

London-based marine energy solutions provider KPI OceanConnect has supplied a B24 biofuel blend to Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

KPI OceanConnect

OOCL’s container vessel was bunkered with the biofuel blend while docked at the Port of Singapore.

The delivery was arranged by KPI OceanConnect’s team in Singapore and supplied by barge. Specifically, the fuel delivered was a blend of used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). The company’s team oversaw the blending process to ensure the fuel met precise specifications and was on hand for the delivery to confirm the specially blended product supplied was of good quality.

KPI OceanConnect’s local team worked closely with OOCL to identify a biofuel to meet the shipping company’s needs. By connecting the supply and demand of alternative fuels, KPI OceanConnect said it is supporting the continued development of biofuel supply in Singapore.

“We are proud to have worked so closely with members of the OOCL team to develop a tailor-made fuel strategy that met the company’s sustainability and regulatory goals,” Jesper Sørensen, Global Head of New Fuels and Carbon Markets, KPI OceanConnect, commented on the project, commented.

“We are encouraged by the progress we see in the maritime industry, as it shifts away from carbon-intensive practices, and look forward to continuing to share our knowledge – providing expert guidance to clients as the energy transition gains further momentum.”

“We are pleased to announce that OOCL has been able to use green biofuel in our fleet. Using biofuel is one of our strategies to advance further with the transition towards decarbonization and to achieve the decarbonization targets of the company,” Michael Xu, Director of Trades at OOCL, said.

OOCL decarbonization targets support the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships. The company is aligning with IMO’s ambitions and is committed to reaching net zero by 2050. It has also set the indicative checkpoints in 2030 and 2040 with target of at least 20%, striving for 30%, and at least 70%, striving for 80% GHG reduction respectively, compared to 2008.

The company has launched a number of initiatives for enhancing energy efficiency and fuel saving, including the addition of twelve eco-friendly 24,000 TEU containership newbuildings to its fleet.