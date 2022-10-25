Orbital Marine invites geotechnical survey bids for tidal power projects

October 25, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Scottish marine energy company Orbital Marine Power has launched a tender for the geophysical survey services at the site located offshore Orkney Islands.

Orbital Marine’s O2 tidal energy turbine (Courtesy of Orbital Marine Power)

The invitation to tender is for the geophysical survey of the site of the future devices, at the Falls of Warness test site at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

The site is located offshore Orkney in Scotland, and the scope of work, also entails the reporting of the findings, which then be fed into the design of both gravity based and drilled rock anchors for Orbital’s floating tidal energy devices.

The deadline date for the tender has been set for November 23, while the contract is expected to start in the first half of December 2022 and last until the end of March 2023.

According to the tender, the procurement is related to an EU-funded TIGER project, where Orbital Marine is one of the partners.

TIGER project is a €45.4 million scheme which brings together 19 partners from across the UK and France, with the join aim to accelerate the growth of tidal stream energy trough development of several projects at sites in and around the English Channel region.

To remind, Orbital Marine deployed its 2MW O2 tidal energy turbine at EMEC, which has since July 2021 been exporting predictable, low carbon electricity to the UK grid.

According to the company, it is capable of generating enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of around 2,000 UK homes every year, for 15 years, saving over 30,000 tonnes of carbon.

More recently, Orbital Marine secured two contracts for difference (CfDs) in the latest renewable energy auction scheme of UK Government to deliver multi-turbine projects in Eday in Orkney,

The 7.2MW capacity total – with 4.8MW and 2.4MW each – the two projects are expected to provide clean energy to 7,200 homes, supporting the UK’s security of supply, energy transition and broader climate change objectives.

