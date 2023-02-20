ORLEN’s first custom-built LNG carrier on its way to deliver LNG from US to Poland

February 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Lech Kaczyński, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built for exclusive use by ORLEN Group, has entered service and is on its way to deliver LNG from the US to Poland.

LNG carrier Lech Kaczyński. Source: PGNiG

PGNiG, an ORLEN Group company specialising in LNG trading, said in a social media update on 19 February that the LNG carrier set off on a journey to Poland carrying cargo from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana.

Upon delivery to ORLEN Group, it will provide approximately 70 thousand tonnes of LNG.

Z terminalu Sabine Pass w 🇺🇸 USA w rejs do Polski wyruszył pierwszy z ośmiu naszych gazowców, które będą realizować dostawy LNG dla Grupy ORLEN. Dostarczy on ok. 70 tys. ton #LNG. pic.twitter.com/hBYUpAGbXl — PGNiG (@GK_PGNiG) February 19, 2023

Lech Kaczyński is the first of eight LNG carriers which are part of ORLEN’s strategy to build its own fleet of LNG carriers by the end of 2025.

Together with its sister vessel Grażyna Gęsicka, Lech Kaczyński was named at the end of 2022 in Ulsan, South Korea, where they were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. Grażyna Gęsicka is scheduled to deliver its first LNG cargo in the second half of 2023.

The ORLEN Group said it will use the ships under a long-term charter deal with Knutsen OAS Shipping of Norway, specialising in the maintenance and commercial operation of LNG tankers.

Under the contract, the shipowner will be responsible for manning the chartered vessels and keeping them in good technical condition. At the same time, PGNiG Supply & Trading will have complete commercial control over their operation.

The term of the charter is ten years with an extension option.