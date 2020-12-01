Overseas Shipholding Group opts for oneTank

December 1, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Tanker shipping company Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has chosen oneTank™, a Seattle-based ballast water treatment system manufacturer, to provide an aftpeak ballast water treatment solution for vessels in their fleet.

oneTank manufactures ballast water treatment systems for tanker and bulker aftpeak tanks, workboats, and yachts.

The company gained International Maritime Organization BWMS Code approval in July 2020 and US Coast Guard Type Approval in September 2020.

oneTank treats tanks up to 4,000 cubic meters in volume and it’s engineered as a low-cost ($65,000 per system) treatment option intended for vessels that do not need a complex solution. The system doesn’t need compressed air, fresh water, or other auxiliary supports, according to its developer.

It has no filters to clog or clean, no ultra-violet bulbs and no electrolytic generators. Treatment is achieved by applying and mixing bulk chemicals in-tank, with in-tank neutralization prior to discharge.

“Users can treat on their own schedules, avoiding busy in-port times, and the system’s operation is fully automatic,” the company said.

The compact system has a footprint of four square feet and requires 15 amps of electrical power, according to oneTank.

“The aftpeak tank is often an afterthought,” said oneTank Managing Director Kevin Reynolds.

“And then in a shipyard, it becomes a real challenge to install a complex, full-flow ballast treatment system for just one tank. That’s why we developed oneTank—to make treating one or a few ballast tanks simple. This simplicity results in an easier shipyard period and a lot of cost savings.”